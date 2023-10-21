STEELTON, P.a. (WHTM) — One of the most anticipated battles of the high school football season in the Midstate lived up to the hype.

Last year’s 2A state semifinalist Trinity visited last year’s 1A state champion Steel-High in a Mid Penn Capital showdown that featured a scoring frenzy in the third quarter, and saw Steel-High surviving with their perfect record intact in a 42-37 win.

Tied at 14 at the half, both teams traded touchdowns throughout the third quarter before a pair of fourth quarter Roller touchdowns from Ronald Burnette and Kameron Chisholm put Steel-High up for good.

The Rollers face West Perry in Week 10 for the Mid Penn Capital title, while Trinity hosts Halifax.