STEELTON, P.a. (WHTM) — Few teams — if any — have been humming along like defending 1A state champion Steel-High so far this season, and on Saturday it was Middletown who had the misfortune of being their latest victim.

The Rollers rolled to a 48-7 win over the Blue Raiders, who had just picked up their first win since 2021 last week, as senior quarterback Alex Erby pulled within two yards for second on the Pennsylvania all-time passing yards leaderboard.

Steel-High light it up in the first half, scoring four first half touchdowns — including one with just three seconds left in the half — as they improved to 6-0 on the season. The Rollers get Camp Hill on the road Friday night for week seven, while Middletown hosts Trinity Saturday at 2 p.m.