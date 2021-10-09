Steel-High survives against Trinity in Week 7 with 34-28 win

Steel-High has been enjoying a high-scoring, undefeated season so far in 2021. Not many teams have been able to shake them. Until Week 7 when former Roller and now Trinity head coach Jordan Hill faced them. The first score of the game came after Trinity fumbled on their first drive, allowing Steel-High’s Taeyon Bratton to run one up the middle to make it 7-0. Next drive for the Shamrocks, another turnover this time through the air. Again the Rollers would capitalize with Dayvan Pryor winning the race to the endzone to make it 13-0 Steel-High. Trinity would get one back after Caleb Wray runs one in himself to make it 13-7. After that, teams would trade scores back and forth but Steel-High just keep their foot out in front in the 34-28 victory.

