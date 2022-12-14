STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate the school’s fourth state title, Steel-High has planned a parade throughout the Borough of Steelton on Saturday, December 17.
The parade begins at Steelton-Highspire High School at 2 p.m. and ends at East End Park.
The Rollers will join Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer and celebrate the team’s 22-8 victory over Union Area in the PIAA Class 1A State Football Championship.
Full schedule
|LOCATION
|TIME
|STOP
|Municipal Park
|2:00 p.m.
|5 min
|700 Block North Second Street
|2:10 p.m.
|400 Block North Second Street
|2:15 p.m.
|100 Block Pine Street
|2:20 p.m.
|100 Block Harrisburg Street
|2:25 p.m.
|Harrisburg & Lincoln Street
|2:30 p.m.
|500 Block Lincoln Street
|2:35 p.m.
|300 Block Bessemer Street
|2:40 p.m.
|Bailey Street Park
|2:45 p.m.
|5 min
|400 Block Pine Street
|2:55 p.m.
|Pine Street & Orchard Drive
|3:00 p.m.
|Spruce & 6th Street
|3:10 p.m.
|5 min
|300 Block & Swatara Street
|3:20 p.m.
|Swatara & Second Street
|3:25 p.m.
|Second to Chambers Street
|3:25-3:40 p.m.
|Cole Crest
|3:45 p.m.
|5 min
|East End – R Street
|3:55 p.m.
|East End 4th Street
|3:55-4:00 p.m.
|East End Park
|4:00 p.m.
|5 min
To relive any of the state championship game highlights, you can watch those by clicking here.