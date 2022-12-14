STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate the school’s fourth state title, Steel-High has planned a parade throughout the Borough of Steelton on Saturday, December 17.

The parade begins at Steelton-Highspire High School at 2 p.m. and ends at East End Park.

The Rollers will join Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer and celebrate the team’s 22-8 victory over Union Area in the PIAA Class 1A State Football Championship.

Full schedule

LOCATIONTIMESTOP
Municipal Park2:00 p.m.5 min
700 Block North Second Street2:10 p.m.
400 Block North Second Street2:15 p.m.
100 Block Pine Street2:20 p.m.
100 Block Harrisburg Street2:25 p.m.
Harrisburg & Lincoln Street2:30 p.m.
500 Block Lincoln Street2:35 p.m.
300 Block Bessemer Street2:40 p.m.
Bailey Street Park2:45 p.m.5 min
400 Block Pine Street2:55 p.m.
Pine Street & Orchard Drive3:00 p.m.
Spruce & 6th Street3:10 p.m.5 min
300 Block & Swatara Street3:20 p.m.
Swatara & Second Street3:25 p.m.
Second to Chambers Street3:25-3:40 p.m.
Cole Crest3:45 p.m.5 min
East End – R Street3:55 p.m.
East End 4th Street3:55-4:00 p.m.
East End Park4:00 p.m.5 min

To relive any of the state championship game highlights, you can watch those by clicking here.