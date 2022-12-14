STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate the school’s fourth state title, Steel-High has planned a parade throughout the Borough of Steelton on Saturday, December 17.

The parade begins at Steelton-Highspire High School at 2 p.m. and ends at East End Park.

The Rollers will join Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer and celebrate the team’s 22-8 victory over Union Area in the PIAA Class 1A State Football Championship.

Full schedule

LOCATION TIME STOP Municipal Park 2:00 p.m. 5 min 700 Block North Second Street 2:10 p.m. 400 Block North Second Street 2:15 p.m. 100 Block Pine Street 2:20 p.m. 100 Block Harrisburg Street 2:25 p.m. Harrisburg & Lincoln Street 2:30 p.m. 500 Block Lincoln Street 2:35 p.m. 300 Block Bessemer Street 2:40 p.m. Bailey Street Park 2:45 p.m. 5 min 400 Block Pine Street 2:55 p.m. Pine Street & Orchard Drive 3:00 p.m. Spruce & 6th Street 3:10 p.m. 5 min 300 Block & Swatara Street 3:20 p.m. Swatara & Second Street 3:25 p.m. Second to Chambers Street 3:25-3:40 p.m. Cole Crest 3:45 p.m. 5 min East End – R Street 3:55 p.m. East End 4th Street 3:55-4:00 p.m. East End Park 4:00 p.m. 5 min

