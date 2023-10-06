STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – In Friday night’s matchup between Steel High and Camp Hill the Steamrollers quarterback Alex Erby set the new all-time passing yards record for the state of Pennsylvania.

Erby needed 138 passing yards to pass Brett Brumbagh who set the record in 2014 with 11,084 yards. Erby sailed past the mark with a 13-yard pass to Jaeion Perry with a little over six minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Erby is also close to breaking the Keystone state’s touchdown pass record.

At the time of this article, Steel-High is leading 49-7 over Camp Hill at the end of the third quarter.