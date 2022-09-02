HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been a long time since Susquehanna Township experienced the feeling of a victory, in fact, it’s been nearly two years.

On Thursday night, Township won in dominate fashion, shutting out Northern Lebanon 37-0 in their home season opener, marking their first program victory since October 30, 2020.

Hanna, who now sits at 1-1 on the season, exploded in the first quarter, scoring 21-points and having two interceptions. They didn’t allow the Vikings to have a single first down until the second quarter.

Susquehanna Township was set to face Middletown in Week 3, but after the Blue Raiders had their season cancelled, they will wait to take their field until the meet Mechanicsburg on Sept. 16.