Duncannon, P.A. (WHTM) — Susquenita experienced immediate success with new head coach Augie Glass last season, but they believe there’s much more in store for the Blackhawks in 2022.

After reaching the playoffs in year one, Glass wants his guys to experience winning in a playoff environment, but knows they have a long road ahead of them to get to November football.

Last year

The Blackhawks finished 4-5 overall, 3-2 in conference and lost in the first round of the district playoffs to York.

Full interviews

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with Susquenita head coach Augie Glass, senior left guard/defensive tackle Zachary Keefe, senior center/defensive tackle Laiken Miller and junior quarterback/defensive end Derek Gibney.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.