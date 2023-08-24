DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquenita Blackhawks haven’t finished with a positive record since the 2015 season. They came close last season, finishing 5-5 overall, but they haven’t been able to cross the threshold.

The Blackhawks did earn a winning record in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference, going 4-2 and placing third in the standings.

They will be led by head coach Rick Gibney.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25at West Perry7 p.m.
Sept. 1Biglerville7 p.m.
Sept. 8at Schuylkill Valley7 p.m.
Sept. 15Upper Dauphin Area*7 p.m.
Sept. 22at Line Mountain*7 p.m.
Sept. 29Camp Hill7 p.m.
Oct. 6Newport*7 p.m.
Oct. 13at Halifax*7 p.m.
Oct. 20James Buchanan*7 p.m.
Oct. 27at Juniata*7 p.m.
*Conference game