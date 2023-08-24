DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquenita Blackhawks haven’t finished with a positive record since the 2015 season. They came close last season, finishing 5-5 overall, but they haven’t been able to cross the threshold.
The Blackhawks did earn a winning record in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference, going 4-2 and placing third in the standings.
They will be led by head coach Rick Gibney.
Their 2023 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|at West Perry
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|Biglerville
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|at Schuylkill Valley
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|Upper Dauphin Area*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|at Line Mountain*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|Camp Hill
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Newport*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at Halifax*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|James Buchanan*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|at Juniata*
|7 p.m.