DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquenita Blackhawks haven’t finished with a positive record since the 2015 season. They came close last season, finishing 5-5 overall, but they haven’t been able to cross the threshold.

The Blackhawks did earn a winning record in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference, going 4-2 and placing third in the standings.

They will be led by head coach Rick Gibney.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows: