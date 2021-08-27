Trinity football gets shoutout from former Eagles QB Michael Vick ahead of first game

The first gameday of Jordan Hill’s tenure as Trinity Head Coach began with a shoutout from former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick.

In a hype video posted to the team’s Instagram account, Hill introduces Vick while the pair met up at the Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Tournament.

“I want to send good luck y’all for this upcoming season,” Vick said. “Put forth that effort that it’s going to take collectively to be the best y’all can be. Listen to your coach and believe in one another. Team first; put the team first. Good luck this year.”

The Shamrocks host traditional District III power in Delone Catholic for the first game of the 2021 season.

Trinity looks to build off an 0-7 season in 2020. In fact, since the Class of 2022 were freshman, the football team has gone 6-21.

The last winning season for the Shamrocks was in 2012 when the team went 9-2 losing to Biglerville in the district playoffs.

Hill told The Sports Extra Podcast this week that success at Trinity during his tenure will start with winning.

Highlights from Friday’s Trinity/Delone Catholic game will be in abc27’s Friday Night Football beginning at 11:15 p.m.

