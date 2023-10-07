MIDDLETOWN, P.a. (WHTM) — Trinity football has been up and down to start 2023, but the 2A state semifinalists know they can run with anybody.

They reminded us just how dangerous they can be with a lopsided week seven win Saturday afternoon, handling Middletown on the road 35-0. The defense sparked the blowout, with big plays from Michael Johnson and Hayden Johnson, and the passing game supplied the offense. Caleb Wray connected with Cole Cappawana twice in the first half as the Rocks took a 21-0 lead into the half.

Trinity gets Camp Hill at home next week in week eight, while Middletown will visit West Perry.