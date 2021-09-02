Trinity/York Catholic game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

In an announcement posted on the York Catholic Athletics page, Friday’s game against Trinity has been canceled.

According to the post, the game was canceled “due to the number of identified close contacts related to one positive COVID-19 case within the YC community.”

Due to the number of identified close contacts related to one positive COVID-19 case within the YC community, the Varsity football game vs. Trinity scheduled for Friday, September 3, has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/Pq3Um3Nedo — YC Athletics (@YorkCathAthlet) September 2, 2021

York Catholic was set host Trinity on Friday night at 7, the game will not be rescheduled.

York Catholic is 1-0 on the season after beating Lancaster Catholic in the season opener 24-7. Trinity won its first game against Delone Catholic 34-14 in Jordan Hill’s debut as head coach.

Trinity’s next game will be Friday, September 10 at Upper Dauphin. York Catholic will host York Suburban that Friday as well.