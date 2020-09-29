Tuesday Takeaways: 62 points, streaks broken & 100 wins

Central Dauphin put up 62 points, two schools ended 11+ game losing streaks and a coach reached 100 career wins in this week’s Tuesday Takeaways. September 25-26 marked the first weekend with teams across the midstate competing in games as Mid-Penn Conference played its first games of the season, and York-Adams and Lancaster-Lebanon moved into Week 2.

Central Dauphin’s 62-10 win over Chambersburg

The Rams dominated Chambersburg 62-10. The offense put up over 660 yards of offense. Quarterback Max Mosey looked poised in his season debut at Landis Field, tossing 236 yards and four touchdowns. Timmy Smith chipped in, catching four passes for 121 yards and three scores, and rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown. Shamarr Joppy ran for 151 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown run.

But its the score that caught the teams attention, as 62 was the number of fallen teammate Harrison Fenstermaker. The Ram football player was killed in a motorcycle accident in September of 2018. Since then, his jersey number has become so much more for Central Dauphin. The team scored 62 points after a two-point conversion from senior Paul Clark.

Boiling Springs snaps 11-game losing streak

Boiling Springs losing streak extended back to the last game of 2018. The Bubblers lost that game and lost all 10 games in 2019. Under third year head coach Brad Zell, the Bubblers wanted a win in the worst way to open the season. On Friday, Boiling Springs opened the season against Susquenita with a 51-13 victory.

Quarterback Colin Lunde only attempted six passes, but two were good for first half touchdowns to open the game strong. Joey Menke contributed 162 yards on the ground and three scores.

York Tech gets first win since 2016

On Saturday, York Tech won its first game since October 2016, over Hanover 14-13. The York Adams Division III contest snapped a 35 game losing streak for the Spartans. York Tech’s last win was back on October 14, 2016 over Fairfield, 28-12.

The third quarter made the difference against the Nighthawks; York Tech erased a 7-0 Hanover halftime lead, scoring all 14 of its points coming out of the locker room.

Warwick Coach Bob Locker’s 100th career victory

In his 20th season, Warwick Head Coach Bob Locker recorded his 100th career win at the helm, 41-0 over Conestoga Valley.

Notes

On Monday, Susquehanna Township has paused all football operations after a member of the team tested positive for coronavirus. Susquehanna Twp. is shut down through October 10th. East Pennsboro was scheduled to play the Indians, so the panthers are now looking for an opponent.