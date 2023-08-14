DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dover Eagles are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against Northeastern.

Dover finished last season 9-3 overall and 5-1 in division two of the York-Adams league.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 Northeastern 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Northern York 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at New Oxford* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Susquehannock* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 York Suburban* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Eastern York* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Kennard-Dale* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 West York Area 7 p.m. *conference game

Players to watch:

Aric Campbell – Close to setting school record in passing yards and touchdowns

Thomas Smyser – Close to setting school record in receiving yards

Dover will have a white out game on Oct. 20 against Kennard-Dale.

The Eagles will be looking to improve upon last year’s successful season with Head coach Wayne Snelbaker at the helm.