DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dover Eagles are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against Northeastern.
Dover finished last season 9-3 overall and 5-1 in division two of the York-Adams league.
Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|Northeastern
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|at Northern York
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|at New Oxford*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|Susquehannock*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|York Suburban*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|at Eastern York*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Kennard-Dale*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|West York Area
|7 p.m.
Players to watch:
- Aric Campbell – Close to setting school record in passing yards and touchdowns
- Thomas Smyser – Close to setting school record in receiving yards
Dover will have a white out game on Oct. 20 against Kennard-Dale.
The Eagles will be looking to improve upon last year’s successful season with Head coach Wayne Snelbaker at the helm.