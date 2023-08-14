DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dover Eagles are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against Northeastern.

Dover finished last season 9-3 overall and 5-1 in division two of the York-Adams league.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25Northeastern7 p.m.
Sept. 8at Northern York7 p.m.
Sept. 15at New Oxford*7 p.m.
Sept. 22Susquehannock*7 p.m.
Sept. 29York Suburban*7 p.m.
Oct. 6at Eastern York*7 p.m.
Oct. 20Kennard-Dale*7 p.m.
Oct. 27West York Area7 p.m.
*conference game

Players to watch:

  • Aric Campbell – Close to setting school record in passing yards and touchdowns
  • Thomas Smyser – Close to setting school record in receiving yards

Dover will have a white out game on Oct. 20 against Kennard-Dale.

The Eagles will be looking to improve upon last year’s successful season with Head coach Wayne Snelbaker at the helm.