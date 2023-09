(WHTM) – Tonight is another abc27 Friday Night Football night, but due to incoming weather some games tonight have switched to an earlier kickoff time.

The following games have switched kickoff times:

Red Land at Mechanicsburg – 6 p.m.

Juniata at West Perry – 6 p.m.

Middletown at Susquehanna Township – 6:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Hershey – 6 p.m.