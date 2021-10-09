Upper Dauphin dominates Susquenita in 40-8 rout in Week 7

Upper Dauphin is back to winning ways, enjoying a 4-1 record heading into Week 7. Susquenita on the other hand, at 2-2 and having their season mired by COVID-19 issues. Upper Dauphin would open the scoring early on with an RPO QB keeper for 50 yards to make it 6-0 Trojans. Laskowski would do it again on the next drive and add a 2-point conversion to Eli Farence to make it 14-0. All offense from Upper Dauphin along with stout defense made it an easy 40-8 win for Upper Dauphin.

