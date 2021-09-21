Upper Dauphin football suspends team activities due to COVID-19, Steel-High game canceled

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Dauphin football has suspended team activities this week due to COVID-19 protocols. The Trojans game on Friday, September 24 against Steel-High has been canceled.

“The varsity game on Friday, September 24, 2021 and the junior varsity game on Monday, September 27, 2021 are cancelled,” the Upper Dauphin Area School District said in a statement. “Football team activities may resume Monday, September 27, 2021.”

Upper Dauphin is 3-1 on the season with wins over James Buchanan (60-8), Trinity (22-14) and Camp Hill (42-12). The Trojans only loss came in Week 2 to Juniata 20-0.

“I’m disappointed that we won’t be playing this Friday night,” said Upper Dauphin head coach Kent Smeltz. “Hopefully we can get over this surge and play the remaining teams on the schedule.”

The Steel-High Rollers are still looking for an opponent according to a post on Twitter from Football Operations Coordinator Leane Thorn-Beckey.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Upper Dauphin football team has suspended football activities therefore our game at their field scheduled for Friday 9/24 is canceled. Should an opponent be identified for us, we will communicate this#ForTheRoom #RollerNation pic.twitter.com/7NZp2YaZKI — Leane Thorn-Beckey (@LeaneBeckey) September 21, 2021

Steel-High is 4-0 on the season averaging 64.8 points per game while only allowing an average of eight points in those contests.