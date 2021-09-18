Upper Dauphin goes all out against Camp Hill in Week 4 with 42-12 win

What looked to be an evenly-matched game between two 2-1 opponents turned out to be anything but. Upper Dauphin’s defense made Camp Hill’s job a near impossibility with many stops and stalled drives. The Lions would make it an 8-6 ballgame in the first, but that’s as close as they would get all game as Upper Dauphin easily takes this one, 42-12.

