ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Upper Dauphin Trojans had a strong campaign last season, finishing first in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference.

They wrapped up last season 8-3 overall and 6-0 in their conference.

The Trojans are led by Head Coach Kent Smeltz.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Williams Valley 7 p.m. Sept. 1 Shenandoah Valley 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Camp Hill 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Susquenita* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Newport* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 At Halifax* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 James Buchanan* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Juniata* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Big Spring 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Line Mountain* 7 p.m. *Conference games

Upper Dauphin will have a female playing running back on offense this season, which coach Smeltz noted they are “super excited” about.

The Trojans will try to repeat their performance in conference play from last season during this year’s campaign.