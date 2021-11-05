Warwick emerges as the stronger set of Warriors with 44-14 victory over Gettysburg in Week 11

A Warrior on Warrior matchup in the playoffs saw Warwick cruise to a 44-14 victory in Week 11. Warwick got the scoring started with Jack Reed finding Christian Royer for the opening touchdown. Royer would add another one for Warwick to quickly make it a 13-0 ballgame. Cooper Eckert would haul one in and make some defenders miss on his way to making it a 20-0 lead in the 2nd quarter. Gettysburg would show some signs of life, but it was too little, too late, as Warwick wins 44-14 and sets their sights on powerhouse Governor Mifflin.

