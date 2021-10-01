Warwick holds off Manheim Central comeback attempt with 35-28 win in Week 6

Warwick has had Manheim Central’s number for quite some time now. The Warriors have won the last three meetings, but would they be phased by an undefeated Barons squad this season? Tied 7-7 in the 2nd quarter, Warwick’s Jack Reed finds Ryan Fink who stays inbounds and finds the endzone for the 14-7 Warriors lead. A fumbled punt attempt gave the Warriors great field position which turned into a Christian Royer rushing TD to extend the lead to 20-7. Justin Heffernan would get a rushing TD up the middle to pull the Barons back within six. A fumble that went the Barons’ way turned into another Heffernan touchdown to give Manheim Central a 21-20 lead. But the Warriors would answer right back with a 66-yard rushing touchdown to put them back on top. Both teams would add another score but it is Warwick taking this one, 35-28.

