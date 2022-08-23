LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Warwick football is in a gauntlet Section 2 with teams the Warriors usually see in the playoffs. Nonetheless, this hungry group expects to contend for the playoffs and make a push to bring home some hardware.

The Warriors went 7-5 last season before falling to Governor Mifflin in the playoffs. Now Warwick will see Governor Mifflin in the regular season as both teams are in the newly formed Section 2.

The Lancaster Lebanon League Section 2 teams are Gov. Mifflin, Lebanon, Exeter Township, Muhlenberg, Warwick, Conestoga Valley and Manheim Central.

Full interviews

Bob Locker, Warwick Football Head Coach

Ethan Zipko, Warwick senior center

Jack Reed, Warwick senior quarterback

Colin Winters, Warwick senior running back

