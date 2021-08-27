York Catholic outlasts a lightning delay & Lancaster Catholic for 24-7 in Week 1 win

A lightning delay of 45 minutes didn’t phase the fans or the players on the field. The Lancaster Catholic Crusaders did open up the scoring to take an early 7-0 lead, but the York Catholic Fighting Irish came up with 24 unanswered points for the 24-7 week one win.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.