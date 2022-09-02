(WHTM) — Week 2 of the 2022 Central Pennsylvania High School football season is officially here. As teams start to identify their strengths and weakness, most teams have one more game before conference play begins.

Join the abc27 sports team as they break down what you should expect from Week 2 of the season, which matchups have the most intriguing story lines and who won Play of the Week from our first Friday Night Football Show. Plus get your kickoff forecast with Meteorologist Dan Tomaso to help plan your Friday evening.

Games to watch

Cumberland Valley (1-0) @ Central York (1-0)

This is one of the most intriguing matchups in Week 2 as Cumberland Valley Head Coach Josh Oswalt heads to his former school in Central York. Oswalt took over CV in 2020. Both teams won in Week 1; CV took down Manheim Township 31-27 in a thriller and Central York showed out over Central Dauphin 36=19 on Saturday.

New Oxford (1-0) @ Gettysburg (1-0)

This is another battle of Week 1 winners. New Oxford caught everyone’s attention with a 41-0 blanking of Bermudian Springs. Gettysburg edged out the 25-14 win over Hershey.

Chambersburg (0-1) @ Northern (1-0)

Chambersburg is fresh off hosting the Peach Bowl last week which featured six games across two days. The Trojans did lose their game to Central Bucks East 38-21, but are looking to bounce back. But this Northern team is a legit contender, shutting down Red Land 45-6 on Friday.

Also in the show

Allie Berube and Meteorologist Dan Tomaso break down Friday’s warm and dry forecast across the Midstate, and the Week 1 Play of the Week winner is revealed.

Friday Night Football continues its 26th season on Friday, September 2 at 11:15 p.m. on abc27.