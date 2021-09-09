Week 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Central PA high school football preview

As the high school football season rolls into Week 3, COVID-19 continues to rear its head causing scheduling chaos.

Join the abc27 sports team as they break down what you should expect from Week 3 of the season, the key matchups on the schedule, COVID-19 cancellations and who won Play of the Week. Plus get your kickoff forecast with Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder to help plan your Friday evening.

Matchups to Watch

Cedar Crest vs. Carlisle (Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.) – Carlisle is the real deal in 2021. The undefeated Herd feature one of the best quarterbacks in Central Pa. in Louis Shank, complimented by a dynamic duo of Ezeekai Thomas and Jeremiah Hargrove. Watch for Hargrove at CB as well, with three interceptions on the young season. Carlisle is a perfect 2-0 through the first two weeks with a 76-14 scoring differential against Mechanicsburg and Hershey.

Cedar Crest on the other hand is also undefeated with a 38-0 win over Lebanon and a 52-14 victory over Gettysburg. This will be the Falcons first road game of the 2021 season. Junior quarterback Jay Huber has five options he likes yielding 420 passing yards and six touchdowns across the first two games.

Camp Hill at Susquenita (Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.) – It seems like all of Camp Hill’s early season opponents are battling scheduling issues to open the season. The Lions travel to Susquenita who canceled its season opener due to COVID concerns.

The Blackhawks managed to play in Week 2 against Line Mountain on Labor Day, winning 22-3. Susquenita held Line Mountain to three points and only 23 total yards on offense. The challenge for Susquenita lies in the short week of rest against an undefeated, defending district champs Camp Hill.

Camp Hill looks back to dominant form after a 20-14 win over Fairfield to open the season and a 38-0 victory last week against Biglerville. It’s not just the offense clicking, but the defense has made the difference as it scored two touchdowns on fumble recoveries against the Canners.

Trinity vs. Upper Dauphin (Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.) – Trinity’s season started off hot with the first win of the Jordan Hill era, and then quickly hit a rough patch. Not any fault of the Shamrocks, its Week 2 matchup against York Catholic was canceled due to COVID-19 issues for the Fighting Irish. Hoping to shake off the rust and keep its momentum, Trinity will now head to Upper Dauphin.

The Trojans looked as dominant as any outscoring James Buchanan 60-8 to open the season, but couldn’t find any of that offense last week against Juniata, falling 20-0. The red zone offense was particularly concerning for UD with costly incompletions from QB Wil Laskowski.

Harrisburg vs. Manheim Township (Saturday, Sept. 11 at noon) – After a drama filled week, the biggest change to the Week 3 schedule comes from the newly cemented Saturday showdown between Harrisburg (2-0) and Manheim Township (1-1). Both teams lost their original opponents to COVID-19 concerns just days before kickoff.

On Wednesday, Harrisburg’s game against Bishop McDevitt was canceled as the Crusaders deal with COVID-19 issues. Then on Thursday, Central Dauphin canceled its game against Manheim Township as the football program suspended its season among COVID-19 concerns.

So, Harrisburg’s Calvin Everett and Manheim Township’s Mark Evans decided to turn a negative into a positive and scheduled each other to play on Saturday at noon.

Also in the show

Allie Berube will explain how COVID-19 is making its mark this season. She’ll also share who won abc27 Friday Night Football Play of the Week after the voting concluded on Twitter.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.