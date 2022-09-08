(WHTM) — Get everything you need to know before the kickoff of Week 3 in the 2022 Central Pennsylvania High School football season. As teams start to identify their strengths and weakness, it’s time for our Midstate teams to kick it into gear ahead of conference play.

Join the abc27 sports team as they break down what you should expect from Week 3, the kickoff forecast and who won Play of the Week from our first Friday Night Football Show.

Games to watch

Elizabethtown (2-0) @ Lower Dauphin (2-0)

The Falcons host the Bears after a tight 17-14 win over Twin Valley and a forfeit win in week one. Elizabethtown has flexed their muscles offensively early on this season, putting up 43 and 50 points in wins over Donegal and JP McCaskey.

Southwestern (2-0) @ New Oxford (2-0)

Two high-powered offenses clash at New Oxford Friday. The Mustangs have outscored opponents 76-16 to start the season, while the Colonials blanked Bermudian Springs in week one before taking care of business against a tough Gettysburg team in week two.

Cocalico (1-1) @ Manheim Central (2-0)

Manheim Central is coming off a rout over West Chester East in week one and a two overtime thriller over Immaculata in week two, while Cocalico is angry coming off a 21-7 loss to Solanco.

Trinity (1-1) @ Wyomissing (2-0)

Trinity has challenged themselves with a tough early season schedule which has produced mixed results record-wise, but has them prepared for a tough matchup against a 2-0 Wyomissing team that has a pair of 49-0 wins to start the year.

Also in the show

Allie Berube and Meteorologist Dan Tomaso break down Friday’s warm and dry forecast across the Midstate, and the Week 2 Play of the Week winner is revealed.

Friday Night Football continues its 26th season on Friday, September 2 at 11:15 p.m. on abc27.