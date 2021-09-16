Week 4 Countdown to Kickoff: Central PA high school football preview

Teams have hit their stride heading into Week 4 of the Central Pennsylvania High School Football season.

Join the abc27 sports team as they break down what you should expect from Week 4 of the season, the key matchups on the schedule, COVID-19 cancellations and who won Play of the Week. Plus get your kickoff forecast with Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder to help plan your Friday evening.

Matchups to Watch

Cumberland Valley vs. Carlisle (Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.) – After picking up its first win of the season, Cumberland Valley faces its toughest task in Week4: undefeated Carlisle. The Thundering Herd are a perfect 3-0 with one of the most dynamic performances of the season last week against previously undefeated Cedar Crest.

Carlisle quarterback Louis Shank has completed 25 of his 41 passes for 423 yards and 8 touchdowns, with just 2 interceptions. Complimented by Eli Hargrove, Joshua Zipperer, Ezeekai Thomas and John Calvin Smith, the Carlisle offense is firing on all cylinders.

In fact, Carlisle hasn’t given up a point in its last two games, while outscoring opponents 121-14.

Cumberland Valley on the other hand is 1-2 on the season, coming off an emotional 23-19 win over Spring-Ford 23-19 on a game-winning blocked field goal returned for a touchdown as time expired.

Look for Griffin Huffman (who scored the game-winner), QB Isaac Sines and WR Paddy Hernjak to have big games. Plus, freshman QB Kaden Schoenly (#13) aired it out a little against Spring-Ford and could provide a spark if he’s in again against Carlisle.

Red Land vs. Cedar Cliff (Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.) – This game is always interesting as the Patriots and Colts share West Shore Stadium, and the rivalry matchup usually brings out a packed crowd.

The Cedar Cliff Colts come into the game with a 2-1 record with wins over Red Lion (56-35) and Cocalico (33-27). The Colts hope to rebound off the Week 3 loss to CD East 20-7.

Red Land is looking for its first win after a particularly heart-breaking loss to Mechanicsburg in come-from-behind fashion. The Patriots have been outscored by opponents 85-59.

Northeastern vs. Spring Grove (Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.) – It’s time for division openers in the York-Adams League, including an undefeated Spring Grove team hoping to make it 4-0 against Northeastern.

A Week 3 blowout Rockets win over previously unbeaten Northern, 39-7, cemented Spring Grove as a team to watch in 2021. While the offense is averaging 34 points per game, the defense is holding its own, only allowing an average of 11 points in it three wins.

Northeastern is 1-2 coming into the game with its only win against win-less Red Land in Week 2, 16-14.

Boiling Springs vs. Mechanicsburg (Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.) – Another dramatic week of COVID-19 cancellations and schedule shuffling brought a new matchup to Week 4: Bubblers vs. Wildcats.

The Bubblers are off to another stellar start at 3-0 with huge wins over Littlestown (69-8), Bermudian Springs (35-0) and James Buchanan (53-8). The defense only allowing less than six points per game gives Head Coach Brad Zell and Co. confidence, even with a short week of preparation.

Mechanicsburg is coming off a come-from-behind win over Red Land for the Wildcats second straight victory of the young season. After dropping its Week 1 matchup to undefeated Carlisle 27-14, Mechanicsburg beat Elizabethtown (14-7) and Red Land (27-17.)

Harrisburg vs. Gov. Mifflin (Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.) – Harrisburg had to find an opponent for the second straight week, and scheduled themselves a gauntlet matchup against undefeated Governor Mifflin.

The Cougars lost its game against Central Dauphin as the Rams continue to handle on-going COVID-19 issues and instead will travel to Shillington on Friday. Gov. Mifflin is ranked fourth in the state, while Harrisburg is at 13th.

Gov. Mifflin features Penn State commit Nick Singleton at running back, who holds the Berks County records in career rushing yards and touchdowns.

Also in the show

Allie Berube will explain how COVID-19 is making its mark this season. She’ll also share who won abc27 Friday Night Football Play of the Week after the voting concluded on Twitter.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.