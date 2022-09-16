(WHTM) — Get everything you need to know before the kickoff of Week 4 in the 2022 Central Pennsylvania High School football season. As teams start to identify their strengths and weakness, it’s time for our Midstate teams to kick it into gear ahead of conference play.

Join the abc27 sports team as they break down what you should expect from Week 4, the kickoff forecast and who won Play of the Week from our first Friday Night Football Show.

Games to watch

Harrisburg (1-1) @ Carlisle (2-1)

This Mid Penn Commonwealth matchup should live up to the hype to open up conference play.

Steel-High (1-1) vs. Boiling Springs (2-1)

CD East (2-1) @ Cumberland Valley (3-0)

The Eagles hope to stay undefeated against a talented CD East squad.

Also in the show

Allie Berube and Meteorologist Dan Tomaso break down Friday’s warm and dry forecast across the Midstate, and the Week 3 Play of the Week winner is revealed.

Friday Night Football continues its 26th season on Friday, September 2 at 11:15 p.m. on abc27.