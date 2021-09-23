Week 5 Countdown to Kickoff: Central PA high school football preview

Week 5 of the high school football season in Central Pennsylvania is critical. Can teams make it halfway through their regular season schedules and prove their case to make a run to the District III Championship? The road to the playoffs really begins now.

Join the abc27 sports team as they break down what you should expect from Week 5 of the season, the key matchups on the schedule, COVID-19 cancellations and who won Play of the Week. Plus get your kickoff forecast to help plan your Friday evening.

Matchups to Watch

East Pennsboro at Northern (Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.) – Northern is ready to get back on the field after missing its Week 4 game due to COVID-19 issues in the school. The Polar Bears are 2-1 with big wins over Red Land 42-28 and Dover 31-0. The team’s only loss came to Spring Grove 39-7 on Sept. 10.

East Pennsboro (3-1) suffered its only loss of the season in Week 2 to New Oxford 21-0. But it’s wins have been impressive over York Suburban 42-21, Milton Hershey 30-26 and Greencastle-Antrim 27-19.

RB Sy Burgos has emerged as the best back in the Mid Penn through four weeks with 61 carriers, 661 yards and six touchdowns. It’s important to note that the RB did not play in Week 2 in the 21-0 loss to New Oxford.

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Northern Lebanon (Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.) – Northern Lebanon is out to a fast start with a 3-1 record hosting LL rival Lampeter-Strasburg on Friday. The Vikings are fresh off a 27-0 victory over Lebanon in Week 4.

Look for linebacker Kalani Adams and DL Mitchell Hetrick to step up for the defense which is only allowing an average of 4.3 points in each of its three wins. The Vikings are vulnerable however as Hamburg beat Northern Lebanon 47-6 in Week 2 for the team’s only loss on the year.

The Pioneers are also 3-1 on the season. After dropping it’s first game of the year to Warwick 45-22, Lampeter-Strasburg has rattled off three-straight wins over Penn Manor 31-0, Conestoga Valley 19-0 and Solanco 28-14.

The Pioneers are averaging 25 points per game, so whichever defense steps up more should determine the winner.

State College vs. CD East (Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.) – A lot of eyes on this State College/CD East game on Friday as Penn State commit Mehki Flowers and the Panthers host the Little Lions.

State College is 3-1 with their only loss coming in Week 2 to Dowmnington East 42-21. The Cougars are currently ranked 15th in Pennsylvania.

The Little Lions have looked more human in 2021 than in years past with their past two wins coming over Hollidaysburg 34-20 and Chambersburg 38-22. The defense has given up at least 20 points in their last three games.

And that’s exactly what Flowers and Company needed to hear. CD East is also 3-1 coming off three-straight wins over Warwick 28-21, Cedar Cliff 20-7 and Altoona 27-10. The Panthers are starting to open things up on the offensive side of the ball under first-year head coach Lance Deane.

Friday Night Forecast

Another great night for football this Friday! Temperatures will be seasonable- where they should be for the end of September. But with little humidity around it will feel cooler! This is light jacket weather, especially after sunset. Temperatures should be in the upper 60s at kickoff but drop as the game goes on. 50° weather then settles in overnight. Be aware the games could start a bit breezy too, although winds should weaken some by the second half.

Also in the show

Allie Berube and Logan Reever will explain how COVID-19 is making its mark this season, plus who won abc27 Friday Night Football Play of the Week after the voting concluded on Twitter.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.