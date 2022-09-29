Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Get everything you need to know before the kickoff of Week 6 in the 2022 Central Pennsylvania High School football season. As teams enter the full swing of conference action, Allie Berube and Nick Petraccione break down some of the biggest Friday night matchups and welcome in Dan Tomaso for the kickoff forecast.

Games to watch

Shippensburg (4-1) @ Gettysburg (4-1)

Two Mid Penn teams off to terrific starts clash Friday night when Shippensburg visits Gettysburg.

Delone Catholic (2-3) @ York Catholic (2-3)

A holy war is going down in York Friday night, with both Delone and York Catholic looking to get back to .500 football after taking their lumps in tough non-conference matchups to start the year.

Penn Manor (3-2) @ Hempfield (4-1)

The Battle of 462 will be a doozy Friday night. Hempfield is off to a great start and even though Penn Manor hasn’t captured the trophy yet, they’re confident this is their year after a promising start to the season.