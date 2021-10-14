Week 8 Countdown to Kickoff: Central PA high school football preview

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff push is on headed into Week 8 of the Central PA high school football regular season. How does the District III landscape look?

Join the abc27 sports team as they break down what you should expect from Week 8 of the season, the key matchups on the schedule, limited COVID-19 cancellations, and who won Play of the Week. Plus get your kickoff forecast to help plan your Friday evening.

Matchups to Watch

Steel-High at Camp HIll (Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.) – Steel-High may be the hottest team in the midstate with a perfect 6-0 record headed into Week 8. The Rollers are at the top of the District III Class 1A power rankings, and only two teams make it into the playoffs in 1A.

Middletown at Boiling Springs (Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.) – Middletown and Boiling Springs could battle it out in the District III Class 3A playoffs in a few weeks, and we get a first look at what that matchup could look like.

Hempfield at Manheim Township (Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.) – Two teams fighting to stay in the playoff picture in District III Class 6A are Hempfield and Manheim Township. The Black Knights are the last team in right now with a 4-3 record, while the Blue Streaks sit at 5-2 in sixth seed in the power rankings headed into the matchup.

Friday Night Forecast

More mild weather for Friday night football! Warm enough that tomorrow may challenge the high temperature record of 84° set in 1897. Conditions will only cool slightly by kickoff Friday evening to the mid-70s. Clouds will begin to arrive from the west during the afternoon and evening. This may mean a slight chance of showers during the games; however many football fields/stadiums should remain dry and mild.

Also in the show

Allie Berube will explain how COVID-19 is making its mark this season, plus who won abc27 Friday Night Football Play of the Week after the voting concluded on Twitter.

