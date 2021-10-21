Week 9 Countdown to Kickoff: Central PA high school football preview

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Just two weeks left of the regular season for Central PA high school football teams. Can teams make one last push to get into the District III playoffs?

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Join the abc27 sports team as they break down what you should expect from Week 9 of the season, the key matchups on the schedule, power rankings headed into Friday, and who won Play of the Week. Plus get your kickoff forecast to help plan your Friday evening.

Matchups to Watch

CD East at Central Dauphin (Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.) – The CD East Panthers are coming off an impressive 40-7 win over Chambersburg last week. The Panthers lost to Harrisburg 25-20 in Week 7 but showed no slow down in the bounce-back win.

The Panthers have been led by Mehki Flowers at WR who has 531 yards on 33 catches with five touchdowns.

CD East is 6-2 heading into the tilt with 5-1 Central Dauphin. The Rams on the other hand are the third-ranked team in the Class 6A District III Power Rankings heading into Week 9. Central Dauphin is a perfect 4-0 in the Mid Penn Commonwealth.

QB Max Mosey has led the Rams to five straight wins including a big one last week against Altoona 52-48. Through six games, Mosey has gone 63-for-107 for 1,039 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic (Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.) – This has been a story every season, York Catholic (7-0) and Delone Catholic will face off for the York-Adams Division III football championship. Both programs are 5-0 in the division.

Delone has won the past two division titles, while York Catholic won in 2016 and 2018. The Fighting Irish also shared the division title in 2017.

York Catholic is led by RB Andrew Adams, who rushed for 333 yards on 35 carries against Hanover last week. York Catholic can also cause havoc on defense as Nicholas Casagrande compiled six tackles with 3.5 sacks and Nick Creisher put up 11 tackles and two sacks against the Nighthawks.

Delone Catholic has won five straight after starting the season 0-3. The Squires rushed for 244 yards against Fairfield last week. QB Ryder Noel was 5-for-9 passing for 185 yards (two touchdown passes of 81 yards to Braden Spielman and 76 yards to Gage Zimmerman). The win over Fairfield was huge as it propelled the Squires past Fairfield for the No. 2 spot in YAIAA Division III standings.

Ephrata vs. Lampeter Strasburg (Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.) – This Section 3 showdown highlights two of the best players in the LL. Ephrata’s RB Andrew Weidman has the second-most rushing yards in the league with 1.123 this season, and 16 touchdowns.

Lampeter Strasburg boasts one of the best linebackers in the Midstate in Nick Del Grande who has 57 tackles, 11 for loss, three sacks, and four forced fumbles so far this season. The Pioneers only allow 211 yards per game, have 16 takeaways, 36 QB hurries, and 41 tackles for loss.

Ephrata comes into Week 9 with a 5-3 record but lost last week 35-27 to Donegal. Lampeter Strasburg, on the other hand, is 7-1 with seven straight wins after losing Week 1 to Warwick.

L-S has held opponents to 7.1 points per game in its seven wins. Lampeter Strasburg is looking to win back-to-back Section 3 championships.

Power Rankings

Friday Night Forecast

The mild stretch of weather is starting to close, but it won’t be a cold night for Friday Night Football! Temperatures should hold in the low 60s during the game. Some dampness may be around the region thanks to a few light showers. Any area of rain should be brief and light and like in previous weeks not everyone will see rain.

Also in the show

Allie Berube will explain how COVID-19 is making its mark this season, plus who won abc27 Friday Night Football Play of the Week after the voting concluded on Twitter.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever, and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League, and YAIAA each week.