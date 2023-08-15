ELLIOTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Perry Mustangs are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against the Susquenita Blackhawks.

West Perry finished 11-2 overall and 2-1 in the Mid-Penn – Capital conference last season.

Head coach Bob Boden will be at the helm of the Mustangs.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25Susquenita7 p.m.
Sept. 1at Newport7 p.m.
Sept. 8Juniata7 p.m.
Sept. 15at Trinity*7 p.m.
Sept. 22at James Buchanan7 p.m.
Sept. 29Boiling Springs*7 p.m.
Oct. 6at Vig Spring*7 p.m.
Oct. 13Middletown*7 p.m.
Oct. 20at Camp Hill*7 p.m.
Oct. 27Steelton-Highspire*7 p.m.
*conference game

Players to watch:

  • Marcus Quaker, QB/CB, senior
  • Ian Goodling, WR/OLB, senior

West Perry had a strong season last year and they will look to further improve upon that performance with the return of two of their star players.