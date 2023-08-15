ELLIOTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Perry Mustangs are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against the Susquenita Blackhawks.
West Perry finished 11-2 overall and 2-1 in the Mid-Penn – Capital conference last season.
Head coach Bob Boden will be at the helm of the Mustangs.
Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|Susquenita
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|at Newport
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|Juniata
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|at Trinity*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|at James Buchanan
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|Boiling Springs*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|at Vig Spring*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|Middletown*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|at Camp Hill*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|Steelton-Highspire*
|7 p.m.
Players to watch:
- Marcus Quaker, QB/CB, senior
- Ian Goodling, WR/OLB, senior
West Perry had a strong season last year and they will look to further improve upon that performance with the return of two of their star players.