ELLIOTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Perry Mustangs are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against the Susquenita Blackhawks.

West Perry finished 11-2 overall and 2-1 in the Mid-Penn – Capital conference last season.

Head coach Bob Boden will be at the helm of the Mustangs.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 Susquenita 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Newport 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Juniata 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Trinity* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at James Buchanan 7 p.m. Sept. 29 Boiling Springs* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Vig Spring* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Middletown* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Camp Hill* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Steelton-Highspire* 7 p.m. *conference game

Players to watch:

Marcus Quaker, QB/CB, senior

Ian Goodling, WR/OLB, senior

West Perry had a strong season last year and they will look to further improve upon that performance with the return of two of their star players.