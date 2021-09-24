West Perry pulls away from Mechanicsburg in Week 5 with 30-19 win

Mechanicsburg was enjoying a nice three-game winning streak heading into Week 5. West Perry 2-2 but still have hope for the season. A gritty, defensive game from the start saw both teams trade huge hits as much as scores. Mechanicsburg had some luck in their previous wins, but it ran out against the Mustangs as West Perry won 30-19.

