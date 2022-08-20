YORK, Pa (WHTM) — West York is back to square one and building from the ground up. After finishing last season winless (0-10), the Bulldogs know it’s time for a change.

They’ve switched up the offense a little bit and have a lot of skill positions returners on their team. But the message this year, wins don’t come easy and you have to love putting in the work behind closed doors so that you can show everyone what you’re made of under the bright lights.

Full Interviews

Watch the full interviews of West York head coach Ivan Quinones and his players Anthony Walters and Kerek Nokes during our abc27 Football Media Days.

