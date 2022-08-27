ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Dauphin and Williams Valley high schools are only 20 minutes away from each other in northern Dauphin County, but they play in different leagues and PIAA districts. In Week 1, Williams Valley had the edge over UDA 34-22 in the reignited Tri-Valley rivalry on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Upper Dauphin led Williams Valley 16-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the Vikings stormed back and won 34-22.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.