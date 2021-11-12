Wilson uses comeback against defending champs Central York in 6A semi-finals with 14-11 victory

There will be a new 6A champion in 2021 after the Wilson Bulldogs just squeaked out a win against the Central York Panthers, 14-11 in the 6A semi-finals.

In the second half the teams were tied at 3-3. After surviving a fumble scare, Central York’s Beau Pribula throws a dart to Amarie Manigault for the first TD of the game to make it 9-3. Panthers go for 2 with Pribula taking it in himself extending the lead to 11-3. Later in the game, Pribula launches one downfield and Wilson’s Gannon Brubaker comes away with it. That would set up a Brad Hoffman keeper to make it 11-9. Bulldogs also go for 2 and Sean Dendall would leap and convert, tie ballgame once again at 11-11 with 8 minutes left in regulation. Wilson would add a field goal with over 2 minutes left to make it 14-11. Central York managed to get the spike down just in time to set up a possible tying field goal. The kick went up and did not go as Wilson escapes with the narrow 14-11 victory in Week 12.

