Wilson walks it off against Hempfield with 28-21 win in Week 9

A game that went down to the last 30 seconds saw Wilson steal a win against Hempfield in Week 9, 28-21.

Both teams came into the game still fighting for playoff survival. 4th quarter, Hempfield down 21-14 trying to tie the game. A fumble by Hempfield looked to end the drive, but the Knights managed to fall on top of it. The next play, Cameron Harbaugh finds Andy Garcia to tie the game at 21. Bulldogs have time to respond, chewing up 3 minutes off the clock. With 30 seconds left, Jadyn Jones runs it into the endzone for the game winner as the Bulldogs win 28-21.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.