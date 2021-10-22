York Catholic claims York-Adams Section 3 title with 13-6 win over Delone Catholic in Week 9

Two heavyweights of the York-Adams went head-to-head in Week 9 with York Catholic remaining undefeated after a defensive-heavy 13-6 win against Delone Catholic. The win helped seal the York-Adams Section 3 Title for York Catholic, their first since 2018 in a season where they are now 8-0. After a scoreless half, the Irish were driving towards the endzone. Levan McFadden would eventually pile it in for the 7-0 lead. The Squires looking to respond, a fumble is recovered by Keller who runs it into the endzone but the PAT is missed. Delone still down 7-6. York Catholic would add another TD to just edge out Delone Catholic, 13-6.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.