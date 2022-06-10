YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Longtime assistant coach Brad Hayek will take over as Head Coach of York Catholic Football, the school announced on Friday, June 10.

Hayek takes over for Eric Depew, who surprised local fans by resigning the York Catholic position to accept an unidentified head coaching position elsewhere. It is Hayek’s first head coaching position on the varsity level, although he has served as the school’s athletic director since 2021.

Hayek spent 14 years as the assistant coach for the Irish under J.D. Martin and Depew. He served as the defensive coordinator, as well as school athletic director. During his tenure, York Catholic won three District III Championships and three division championships.

He says his knowledge of the student body makes him a good fit for the program, as he was the only York Catholic coach who worked in the high school on a daily basis. He has been a teacher at York Catholic since 2005.

Hayek plans to keep the assistant coaching staff in place, including offensive coordinator Matt Sentz. The pair have worked together since 2008.

The newest York Catholic Head Coach says he wants to continue the progress made under Depew, including a culture Hayek describes as a family. He says, if he’s able, he wants to spend his entire career with the Fighting Irish.