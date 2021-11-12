York Catholic puts bow on dominant season with 2A championship win over Upper Dauphin 35-8

The York Catholic Irish completed their perfect season and avenged last year’s championship loss with a 35-8 victory over Upper Dauphin in the 2A championship.

An early Upper Dauphin turnover turned into Levan McFadden capitalizing on the direct snap to make it 7-0. The Irish would double up with a Brendan Steinfelt TD reception to make it 14-0. McFadden would add another punch-in TD to make it 21-0. Andrew Adams added another rushing TD to make it a 28-0 game at the half as York Catholic caps off the season with a 35-8 win and a 2A championship in tow.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.