York Catholic stays perfect, moves on to 2A Championship with 43-7 win over Susquenita

York Catholic’s perfect season is just a win away as they are heading to the championship game after a 43-7 trouncing of Susquenita in Week 11. The Irish were already on top 20-7 in the 3rd quarter. Lehvan McFadden would add to the lead after a pick-six makes it 27-7. Next York Catholic drive, they get all the way to the 1, but can’t cash in. Until the very next play on defense, they pounce on the ball carrier and turn it into a safety to make it 29-7. Irish would add a couple scores to make it a 43-7 win on their way to the championship game against Upper Dauphin.

