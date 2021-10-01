York returns to form against Dallastown in Week 6, 36-20

York had a circle around their date with Spring Grove last week before COVID wiped it off the calendar completely. Now the Bearcats had to find their rhythm against Dallastown in Week 6. After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, it seemed like the Bearcats would run away with this one. But Dylan Lease got not one, but two back for Dallastown to make it 14-14. With seconds winding down in the first half, Jaquez Simmons plucked a pass out of the air to give York the lead which they would carry to the final whistle, 36-20.

