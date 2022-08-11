YORK, Pa (WHTM) — York Suburban is carrying momentum into this upcoming, even though they only won three games last season, they won their final two contests to finish the year on a high note.

“That momentum has really carried into the offseason,” said Josh Fry, York Suburban’s head coach. “We had good attendance in the offseason. Kids are excited, they are starting to gain confidence and there’s a lot more confidence level around the team. It’s a lot more high this year than it was last year.”

And the confidence is also coming from a familiar system. Last year was Fry’s first season steering the ship for the Trojans. Now, these players are familiar with the system he wants to run and they are miles ahead of where they were this time last season.

“Everyone understands the offense. We’ve had the same offensive coordinator. It’s been a lot easier. It’s been a lot more click,” said Mikey Bentivegna, a senior running back for York Suburban. “I can’t wait. I’ve spent all offseason since last December preparing for (this year).”

And that’s the attitude this entire team has. Injuries last year forced the Trojans to play a lot of young talent earlier than expected, and winning their last two games shows they were just finding their rhythm. They’ve been taking advantage of this free time to get even closer together.

“The group of guys we have now, we got to work with them a lot last year. We had people stepping up, especially over the offseason. We’ve had a lot of people stepping up and we’ve been able to go over stuff and get things down,” said York Suburban defensive end Brandon Haywood.

Veteran experience and a familiar system already has York Suburban poised to be a playoff sleeper heading into this season.

