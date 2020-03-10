Gettysburg Baseball hits lights out, scoring 31 runs in doubleheader

VERO BEACH, Fla. – Gettysburg College (4-2) connected on six home runs and 36 hits to come away with a split in a doubleheader against the University of Northwestern (Minn.) (1-5) Monday at Holman Stadium. The Bullets won the opening game 14-4, while the Eagles held on for a 17-11 victory in game two.

Game One Score

Teams 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Northwestern 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 4 9 0 Gettysburg 4 3 4 1 0 2 X 14 16 0

Gettysburg’s Top Performers

– Matt Szczesny ’21 (Schwenksville, Pa./Perkiomen Valley): 4-5, HR, 2 Runs, 4 RBI

– Joe Giovinco ’20 (Stirling, N.J./Seton Hall Prep): 3-5, 2B, Run, 4 RBI

– Sean Murphy ’21 (Westfield, Mass./Westfield): 2-4, 2B, 4 Runs, BB

– Ryan LaCoe ’20 (Hershey, Pa./Hershey): 1-3, HR, 2 Runs, 3 RBI

– Dom Gasparro ’20 (Clarksburg, N.J./Princeton Day School): 1-1, HR, 2 Runs, 2 RBI, BB

– Myles Burbank ’21 (Rye, N.Y./Rye): Win (1-0), 4 IP, 5 Hits, 3 ER, BB, 4 Ks

Northwestern’s Top Performers

– Sam Peterson: 3-4, 2B, HR, Run, 2 RBI, 2 SB

– Eric Peterson: 2-3, Run

– Andrew Simonson: 2-2, Run, BB

Game Summary

· Gettysburg scored in each of its first four trips to the plate. The Bullets opened with four runs in the first inning as sophomore Andrew Decker (Baltimore, Md./Towson) led off with a single and came around to score on a two-run dinger to left by LaCoe. A run-scoring single to right by Giovinco and a sacrifice fly by Gasparro put the score at 4-1.

· Giovinco brought home two of his team’s three runs in the second inning with a double to right and the Bullets tacked on four more tallies in the third inning, highlighted by a lead-off homer by Gasparro. Back-to-back singles by Szczesny and Giovinco brought home two more runs and a sac fly by sophomore Mark Seibert (Yardley, Pa./Holy Ghost Prep) pushed the advantage to 11-1.

· The Eagles scored a pair of runs off Burbank in the fourth. Three relievers – senior John Braun (Ambler, Pa./La Salle College) and sophomores Tim Fay (Easthampton, Mass./Williston Northampton) and Tyler Carmolingo (Mullica Hill, N.J./Saint Augustine Prep) – pitched an inning apiece and combined to allow only one run on four hits, while striking out six. Braun accounted for half the strikeout total by fanning the side in the fifth inning.

· Szczensy capped the scoring for the Bullets by blasting a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Game Two Score

Teams 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Gettysburg 0 4 1 1 1 3 1 11 21 4 Northwestern 0 8 0 0 3 6 X 17 11 0

Gettysburg’s Top Performers

– Matt Szczesny ’21: 4-5, HR, 2 Runs, 2 RBI

– Joe Giovinco ’20: 4-5, 2B, 2 Runs

– Dom Gasparro ’20: 3-4, 2B, Run, 2 RBI

– Ryan LaCoe ’20: 3-5, HR, 2 Runs, RBI

– Shane Manieri ’22 (Harleysville, Pa./La Salle College): 2-4, 2 2B, 2 Runs, 2 RBI

Northwestern’s Top Performers

– Andrew Simonson: 2-5, 2 Runs, 3 RBI

– Sam Peterson: 2-3, 2B, 3 Runs, 2 RBI, 2 BB

– Guerin Szafraniec: 1-2, 2 Runs, 3 RBI, BB

Game Summary

· Gettysburg struck first in this high-scoring affair with Manieri lacing a double to bring home Giovinco and Seibert in the top of the second inning. Sophomore Matt Muir (South Easton, Mass./Oliver Ames) added an RBI single and the final run of the frame came via a double steal with Gasparro sliding safely across home.

· Northwestern struck for eight runs in the home half of the second inning. The Eagles drew five walks and posted four hits, highlighted by a two-run double by Peterson.

· The Bullets battled back, slicing the deficit down to one on a run-scoring single by Gasparro in the third, a solo home run by LaCoe in the fourth, and a pinch-hit double by junior Collin Short (Chesterfield, Va./Benedictine College Prep) in the fifth.

· The Eagles took advantage of two errors to pad the lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Gettysburg came storming back in the top of the next inning with junior Sean Murphy (Westfield, Mass./Westfield) and Szczesny hitting back-to-back home runs. A double by Gasparro scored another run to cut the margin down to 11-10.

· A pair of two-run singles by Northwestern were part of a six-run sixth inning that gave the Eagles a comfortable seven-run lead.

By the Numbers

· Gettysburg posted 20 or more hits in a game for the second time this season with 21 in the nightcap. The last time the Bullets managed two 20-hit performances in the same season was in 2017 against Juniata (20) and Dickinson (20).

· The Bullets are hitting .435 as a team and have logged at least 13 hits in five games.

· Gettysburg has already slugged 10 home runs this spring. That ties the team total from the entire 2019 season. The team hit three home runs in a game for the first time since 2010 against Johns Hopkins.

· Giovinco recorded his third four-hit performance of the season in the nightcap. The senior has tallied hits in all six games and is hitting .630 (17-for-27) on the year.

· Both Szczesny and LaCoe came into Monday’s doubleheader with one home run in their careers. They’re the first Bullets to hit home runs in back-to-back games since Chuck Probst ’18 in both ends of a doubleheader against Penn State Berks in 2017.

Where the Series Stands

This was the second meeting between Gettysburg and Northwestern. The Bullets on the first match up 9-7 during spring break in 2018.

Up Next

Gettysburg resumes action Tuesday with a single nine-inning game against Dominican (Ill.) University at 10 a.m.