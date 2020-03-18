Gettysburg College cancels spring athletics

GETTYSBURG, Pa. – Gettysburg College has announced the official cancellation of its spring athletics schedule as a result of the current situation revolving around the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Initially, the decision was made by the College and its Centennial Conference colleagues to suspend competition until April 6. With the current state of affairs across the country and recent mandates from federal and state governments, Gettysburg College administrators felt it was necessary to make the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the spring sports schedule.

“This is heartbreaking,” said Executive Director of Athletics and Recreation Mike Mattia. “I am especially saddened for the seniors who had their athletic careers end so abruptly. However, with the College moving to distance learning for the remainder of the spring semester, and with the current state of affairs in the world, we wanted to make this official. All of our spring teams were off to great starts, and I know there was great optimism for continued success all season.”

Gettysburg remains the defending conference champions in men’s golf, women’s golf, and women’s lacrosse. Both women’s lacrosse (No. 6) and men’s lacrosse (No. 9) ranked among the top 10 nationally, while baseball and softball were off to strong starts with a combined record of 14-4.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Gettysburg College or in Adams County. Over 150 cases have been recorded in Pennsylvania and the total number of coronavirus cases across the United States has surpassed 8,000.

In a recent announcement, Gettysburg College moved its academic curriculum to online learning for the remainder of the semester. Spring break was extended through March 22 to allow faculty, staff, and students adequate time to adjust to the new learning experience.

The College continues to closely monitor updates from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and the U.S. Department of State in regard to the status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) health concern, both internationally and in the United States. The Campus Emergency Response Team (CERT) are meeting regularly to discuss COVID-19 and to take proactive steps to minimize exposure and risk for our campus and for our students and employees traveling abroad.

Please visit the College’s official coronavirus (COVID-19) response page for the latest updates and information.