(WHTM) – A busy Sunday when it comes to the Second Round of state basketball tournaments.
Here are the scores from our local teams:
Girls 5A
Gettysburg – 58 Bangor 46
Manheim Central – 34 West York – 49
Mechanicsburg – 45 Abington Heights – 44
Girls 4A
Bermudian Springs – 49 Gwynedd Mercy – 57
Boys 6A
Northampton – 60 Warwick – 59 *OT
Central Dauphin – 26 Roman Catholic – 59
Boys 3A
York Catholic – 47 MCS – 58
Boys 2A
Lancaster Mennonite – 71 Paul Robeson – 59
Here are the dates and times for the Quarterfinal matchups:
Girls 6A
Central Dauphin vs. Spring-Ford – Tuesday @ 6 p.m. (Manheim Township High School)
Cedar Cliff vs. Pennsbury – Tuesday @ 7 p.m. (Governor Mifflin Int. School)
Girls 5A
West York vs. Mechanicsburg – Wednesday @ TBA
Gettysburg vs. Chartiers Valley – Wednesday @ TBA
Girls 4A
Delone Catholic vs. Lansdale Catholic – Wednesday @ TBA
Boys 5A
Shippensburg vs. Chester – Tuesday @ 7:30 p.m. (Manheim Township High School)
Boys 2A
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Old Forge – Wednesday @ TBA
Boys 1A
Mt. Calvary Christian vs. Nativity BVM – Tuesday @ 6 p.m. (Geigle Complex)