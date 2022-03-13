(WHTM) – A busy Sunday when it comes to the Second Round of state basketball tournaments.

Here are the scores from our local teams:

Girls 5A

Gettysburg – 58 Bangor 46

Manheim Central – 34 West York – 49

Mechanicsburg – 45 Abington Heights – 44

Girls 4A

Bermudian Springs – 49 Gwynedd Mercy – 57

Boys 6A

Northampton – 60 Warwick – 59 *OT

Central Dauphin – 26 Roman Catholic – 59

Boys 3A

York Catholic – 47 MCS – 58

Boys 2A

Lancaster Mennonite – 71 Paul Robeson – 59

Here are the dates and times for the Quarterfinal matchups:

Girls 6A

Central Dauphin vs. Spring-Ford – Tuesday @ 6 p.m. (Manheim Township High School)

Cedar Cliff vs. Pennsbury – Tuesday @ 7 p.m. (Governor Mifflin Int. School)

Girls 5A

West York vs. Mechanicsburg – Wednesday @ TBA

Gettysburg vs. Chartiers Valley – Wednesday @ TBA

Girls 4A

Delone Catholic vs. Lansdale Catholic – Wednesday @ TBA

Boys 5A

Shippensburg vs. Chester – Tuesday @ 7:30 p.m. (Manheim Township High School)

Boys 2A

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Old Forge – Wednesday @ TBA

Boys 1A

Mt. Calvary Christian vs. Nativity BVM – Tuesday @ 6 p.m. (Geigle Complex)