Girls’ Volleyball Scoreboard: Trinity advances to title match, Hempfield and York Suburban fall in semis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Midstate teams entered Tuesday night with a chance to earn a berth in the state championship round on Saturday, but only one team was able to make it through to the finals.

In Class 2A, Trinity was able to continue its unbeaten season, dominating Pine Grove in three quick sets. The Shamrocks will face Philipsburg-Osceola from District VI on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.

Hempfield traveled west to Altoona on Tuesday, bringing their best effort against North Allegheny, but the Black Knights fell 15-9 in a tough fifth set. York Suburban hosted Bethlehem Catholic in 3A semifinal, but lost three-sets-to-one in their match.