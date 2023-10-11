PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro helped open game three of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The governor threw the first pitch before thousands of fans on hand for the Phillies’ first home NLDS game after taking one of two in Atlanta.

The Phillie Phanatic was on the receiving end of the governor’s first pitch.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro high fives the Phillie Phanatic after throwing the ceremonia first pitch before Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro throws the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro throws the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro throws the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

On Wednesday Shaprio also signed four bills into law, two regarding tobacco, one on emergency shut-offs for gas stations, and one regarding fingerprinting.

The Governor’s office also announced an executive order creating a new Behavioral Health Council to address mental health and substance abuse disorders.

The Phillies reached the NLDS after clinching the top Wild Card spot in the 162-game season and sweeping the Miami Marlins in a two-game home series.