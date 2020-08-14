WATCH: Governor Tom Wolf’s full remarks on fall sports recommendation, talks with PIAA

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf addressed his recommendation for fall sports at an event in York on Thursday afternoon.

Wolf is expected to have a phone conversation with the PIAA on Friday afternoon, one week before the PIAA makes a final decision on the fall sports season. The governor made a “strong recommendation” last week for all sports to be pushed back to January 2021. The PIAA responded with a letter to Wolf hoping that an abbreviated fall sports slate can take place across Pennsylvania.