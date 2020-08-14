Governor Wolf doubles down on recommendation for PIAA fall sports

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf said on Thursday he will not be changing his stance on recommending all sports in Pennsylvania be moved back to January. He took questions from reporters at his coronavirus press conference at the York County YMCA.

“What I did was give a recommendation,” he said. “You do what you want, and the school districts are going to do what they want.”

Last week, Wolf ended a press conference with what he called a “strong recommendation.” His statement sparked conversations among the PIAA’s Board of Directors. The Board sent a letter to the Governor this week asking for some more clarification and to have conversations before a final decision on the PIAA fall high school sports season is made on August 21.